Bedford Stuyvesant machete attack: Dayquan Dubose Brooklyn man, 22, kills grandfather, slashes 4 year old sister & other relative. Attack occurred at 300 Putnam Avenue.

A 22 year old NYC man has been accused of slashing his 4-year-old sister with a machete, killing his grandfather along with wounding another relative at a Brooklyn residence, Sunday night, cops said.

Dayquan Dubose, 22, started attacking family members at the first floor 300 Putnam Ave. apartment, near Nostrand Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, about 6. 20 p.m. the nydailynews reports citing police sources.

Investigators said the man slashed his young sister in the hip, then turned the blade on his 79-year-old grandfather, knifing him in the stomach.

A 49-year-old male relative tried to stop Dubose, but was slashed in the left hand according to the source.

The little girl and the 49-year-old relative are expected to survive their wounds. Medics took the grandfather to Interfaith Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

‘He’s a good kid. He must have snapped, or got high or something’

One neighbor, who didn’t give her name, described the 22 year old as an uncle.

‘He’s a good kid. He must have snapped or maybe he got high or something,’ she said of the assailant who has since been taken into custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the attacker had a history of mental health issues.

Charges against Dubose were pending Sunday night.