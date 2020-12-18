Tiaundra Christon College Station, Texas mom sentenced 20 years jail in the death of daughter, Hazana Anderson after pretending she was still alive passing her off as a life sized doll.

A Texas woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after dumping her 2-year-old daughter’s corpse into a lake — and then trying to pass off a life-sized doll as the girl.

Tiaundra Christon, 23, was found guilty of tampering with a human corpse in the October 2018 disappearance of her daughter, Hazana Anderson, Click2Houston reports.

The toddler was the subject of a massive search involving at least 163 people after Christon claimed she’d lost her in a College Station park.

The mom had just returned to the area after a trip to Houston to visit her boyfriend Kenny Hewett, Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement.

Friends reported seeing glimpses of Christon with the child, and Walmart surveillance footage showed the mom pushing what appeared to be her daughter in a stroller, Roady said.

Life sized doll dressed like missing child

But there was more to come.

During investigations, police discovered a life-sized doll dressed in clothing identical to what Christon had said her daughter was wearing when she vanished.

The doll was found in a trash can across the street from where Christon parked her car.

Officers learned that Christon had carried the doll around after returning from Houston, ‘pretending it was her baby,’ Roady said in the statement.

Admits abusing child in hotel room

Christon later admitted that the toddler had died in her Houston hotel room — after she and her boyfriend abused her, according to KHOU.

An arrest affidavit relayed Hewett admitting beating the child with a belt, while telling Christon to do the same. But when he claimed she wasn’t hitting the child hard enough, Hewett resumed the beating himself.

Christon told police she noticed her daughter slipping in and out of consciousness, to which she and Hewett responded by placing Hazana in a bathtub, hoping to revive her.

While lifting her from the tub, Christon said she noticed the child had allegedly been sexually abused, the affidavit states.

With the little girl cold to the touch, Christon told police that she and Hewett used a hair dryer in an effort to warm her up, but the hair dryer burned her skin.

Hazana died that night, Christon said, according to the affidavit.

The mother hid the body inside a plastic bag in the backseat of her car for three days before, on Oct. 23, she and Hewett wrapped the bag with rope, and affixed a heavy rock to it.

The couple then dumped the girl’s body in a Texas City lake, where she was fished out days later after Christon led investigators to where the toddler had been dumped.

Her official cause of death was never determined.

Prosecutors were unable to pursue homicide charges

Christon had pleaded not guilty in the case. Her co-defendant, Hewett, pleaded guilty to the same charge in November 2019 and was also sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison reports KPRC.