North Carolina mom of 3 stabbed to death by husband in front...

Tiara Dzikowski North Carolina mom of three stabbed to death by her husband in front of kids. Victim of domestic violence.

A North Carolina mother was stabbed to death by her husband over the weekend in front of her three children — who fled to a neighbor’s house for help, authorities said.

Alexander Dayton Dzikowski, 33, upon his arrest was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife, Tiara Dzikowski, after a violent domestic disturbance at the couple’s home early Sunday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook release.

Deputies responded to the Battleboro residence after getting a call about an unconscious person, authorities said.

‘While en route, deputies were advised that the children of the residence had gone next door to a neighbor’s house and stated that the victim had been stabbed by the suspect,’ department officials said in statement.

Deputies then found Tiara Dzikowksi, 34, apparently stabbed multiple times at the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff officials said.

Argument sparks stabbing

‘We know at least one of the kids witnessed part of it and that’s when they ran next door to a neighbor’s house,’ Maj. Eddie Moore of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told via the nypost.

It’s unclear exactly what sparked the stabbing, Moore said, adding that the couple had ‘some type of argument’ prior to the incident.

Deputies said the youngsters — who are Tiara’s children — are between the ages of 5 and 12 years old, according to WTVD.

Dzikowski was taken into custody by responding deputies without incident. He was hospitalized with minor injuries sustained during the stabbing and has since been transferred to a second, undisclosed facility. He’ll be charged with first-degree murder once he’s released, sheriff officials said.

Victim of domestic violence

According to a GoFundMe page set up in support of Tiara’s children, she was mother to four kids: Quinton, 12, Xavier, 9, Lexi 5, and Aries 3 months.

The children have been relocated from North Carolina to Maryland, according to the fundraiser campaign.

‘Tiara lost her life to domestic violence. She loved her children and her family,’ a description on the page reads. “Our family is asking for help for her children.”