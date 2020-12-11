Rafael Simon Flores, 23, shot dead by his off duty Chicago police officer father after argument at Garfield Ridge home: Internal police investigate.

An off-duty Chicago police officer is alleged to have shot his 23 year old son dead during a domestic incident on the city’s Southwest Side

Rafael Simon Flores was killed just before 2am, Wednesday morning at a home in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Police said he was fatally shot ‘by the homeowner during a physical altercation,’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as ‘domestic related’ according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Property records show that the house is owned by a veteran of the Chicago Police Department who had been with the department for 19 years. A source said that Flores was the son of an officer.

Son died from ‘multiple’ gunshot wounds

An autopsy revealed that Flores died from multiple gunshot wounds according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The son’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Flores was a keen sports fan and was also the coach of a local football team who paid tribute.

‘It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rafael Simon Flores. Simon was a member of the Class of 2015 and recently returned as an assistant football coach,’ St. Rita Mustangs Football team posted on Twitter.

Internal investigations were underway.

‘Our investigation is now open and ongoing,’ said Ephraim Eaddy, a spokesman for the police oversight office.

‘Usually COPA responds to incidents where an officer has discharged their weapon, so obviously, in a case like this, that will definitely be the reason we responded,’ he said.

Crime scene tape was seen in front of the family home while officers were at the scene for more than five hours on Wednesday morning.

‘I consider them to be great neighbors’

Neighbors expressed shock and disconcert, with one neighbor saying the family were ‘great neighbors.’

‘I consider them to be great neighbors. They’re the kind of people that you know, has your back,’ neighbor of 13 years, Jeff Jestadt told via CBS2. ‘They were very, very, very nice people. We have the same kind of a dog and that’s kind of our connection between the two of us, two families. Just very nice people overall.’

Speaking about Flores, Jefstadt said he would regularly see him in the street.

‘He was just a quiet kid. We’d see him, just over this past summer. He’d go out for walks, by himself. Sometimes he’d take his dog with him. We’d see him out in the alley, sometimes playing basketball or whatever, kind of hanging out. We’d wave. He’d wave back.’

To date authorities have declined to release the identity of the involved police officer father.