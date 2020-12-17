: About author bio at bottom of article.

Pierre Francois Fort Lauderdale man attacks mother, stabs girlfriend eyes, throws baby out window. Schizophrenic man hadn’t been taken medication.

A ‘mentally ill’ Florida man is alleged to have beating his mother and stabbing his girlfriend’s eyes before throwing their 1-year-old daughter out of a window Saturday according to reports.

Pierre Gabriel Ludovic Francois, 29, first attacked his mother in their Fort Lauderdale home as she slept, beating her with a two-by-four, as she demanded him to stop hurting her during a schizophrenic episode, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Francois then began hitting his daughter and the girl’s mother who pleaded ‘don’t hit us,’ according to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ-TV.

Francois’ mother managed to escape to a neighbor’s house where she called police.

Responding officers found Francois had thrown the toddler outside a one-story window, and was laying face down in the family’s front yard according to an arrest report.

The girlfriend had stab wounds in her face, eyes and throat, police said.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Francois’ mother suffered a dislocated thumb and cuts on her forearms, police said.

Broward Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder said in court Monday that Francois’ girlfriend would be blind as a result of her injury, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The baby girl was on life support with a traumatic brain injury, WTVJ reported.

Francois’ mother told cops her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and wasn’t taking his medication. She also believed he was taking other drugs at the time of the attack, the arrest report says.

Francois has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery. He’s being held in jail on $550,000 bond.

The victims’ names have not been released.