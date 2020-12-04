Maylien Doppert Las Vegas woman charged w/ the murder of boyfriend, James Dutter after running over and killing as he sough to leave her.

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with murder after intentionally running over and killing her boyfriend with a vehicle as he sought to pack his belongings and leave her according to reports.

James Dutter, 42, died in hospital on November 29, five days after his girlfriend Maylien Doppert, 41, crashed into him and left him in a pool of blood as he tried packing his things into his car to leave.

Before dying, Dutter managed to speak to police and tell them what happened.

He said he threw a 20-inch TV at Doppert as she sped toward him in a first attempt to hit him, but she circled back again, ‘at high speeds’ to smash into him with her car.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrived to the apartment complex where Dutter and Doppert lived on 4110 Sanderling Circle at around 9.40pm on November 24.

Girlfriend ran him over because he wanted to break up

They found Dutter lying on the ground outside seriously injured but conscious. He said that he had no feeling in his legs or his left arm.

He told a paramedic that his girlfriend ran him over because he wanted to break up and told detectives the same when they interviewed him in University Medical Center, where he had been taken for treatment, three days later.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Dutter claimed the couple had moved into the complex just two days before but that they were breaking up and he was packing up his things on November 24 with the intention of leaving.

He was placing items in his car when Doppert arrived home and the pair began to argue as she accused Dutter of stealing her belongings.

Dutter claimed he allowed her to look through the belongings while he continued packing but that she then jumped into her Mitsubishi Mirage and began to drive at him.

According to the police report, Dutter remembered being flung into the air after being struck by the car at ‘high speeds.’

When he landed to the ground, he said he looked up and was ‘underneath the bumper of another vehicle’.

Dutter died on Sunday from the multiple blunt force injuries sustained, with authorities since determining his death a homicide.

During police questioning, Doppert admitted hitting her boyfriend with her car, cops say.

Her Mitsubishi Mirage was found at the apartment complex with damage consistent with what Dutter described.

‘The front windshield was smashed, there was a large dent on the roofline above the windshield, and there was damage to the left rear bumper and fender,’ police said.

‘The detectives also located hair-like fibers embedded in the windshield glass and apparent blood on the left front fender.’

Doppert was booked in Clark County Detention Center on Monday on a single count of open murder.

The woman had been scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.