Man jumps to his death from Manhattan 5th floor rooftop after stabbing roommate, 43 following dispute. Victim is expected to survive as authorities investigate.

A man jumped to his death from a fifth-floor rooftop in Lower Manhattan early Wednesday morning after stabbing his roommate in the head according to reports.

The incident took place on Canal Street near Division Street at around 9.30am.

According to police, the roommates, described as two men, were arguing inside an apartment building when one of them, said to be a man in his 50s, pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the head.

Following the attack, the suspect ascended to the rooftop and jumped.

An eyewitness told the New York Post the man said nothing before taking the fatal leap from the corner of the roof.

‘He didn’t make a sound. He just jumped.’

‘He didn’t say anything,’ said the eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous. ‘He didn’t make a sound. He just jumped.’

The suicidal man was observed wearing nothing but a pair of grey shorts and socks.

The attacker was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a passerby recounted for New York Daily News seeing the 43-year-old victim of the stabbing ‘covered in blood from head to toe,’ walking barefoot along Canal Street and screaming for help.

No known motive

The injured man was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was listed in critical but stable condition and was expected to survive.

A man who was doing work in the building told The Post he saw a bloody butcher’s knife and blood-spattered walls inside the stairwell.

Police have not said what the two roommates were fighting over before the stabbing.

The identities of the two men has not been revealed.