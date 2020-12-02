Lilia Sudakova Russian model stabs husband, Sergey Popov to death in jealous rage after flirting with woman he brought from a bar to the home.

A Russian Vogue model is accused of stabbing her husband through the heart in a fit of ‘jealous rage’ after he brought home another woman from a bar, according to reports.

Lilia Sudakova, 26, upon her arrest was charged with manslaughter and now faces up to 15 years in jail after confessing to stabbing to death her husband of four years, Sergey Popov, 28, Russian media reports.

The model — who has appeared on the cover of Russian Vogue as well as magazines in Italy, China and Japan — allegedly told investigators that the fatal fight was sparked by her jealousy at her husband flirting in front of her with a mystery woman he came home with, the agency said.

The model’s mother, Irena Sudakova, countered, claiming her daughter had acted in self-defense as a longtime victim of domestic violence, according to interviews the 48-year-old mom gave to Russian media.

Popov not only brought home another woman but insisted his wife cook for them — then kicked her and grabbed her hair, the mom told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper according to the dailymail.

A victim of domestic violence?

‘At that moment, she waved him away and accidentally stuck a knife into him,’ the mom claimed, saying the stabbing was an ‘impulse’ and ‘she wasn’t aiming’ the knife at him on purpose.

‘My daughter was shaking all over,’ the mom told the Russian paper, saying her daughter initially assumed it was ‘just a cut.’

‘Lilia is a victim, it was self-defense,’ her mom insisted, adding that her late son-in-law was an ‘alcoholic’ and ‘an arrogant snob’ whom she saw beat her daughter.

She said the legal system should take into account the ‘fact that he beat her before, that he was despotic.’

Stylist, Karolina Pavlovskaya also said Lilia had been a victim of abuse and bore account to her husband consistently cheating on her East2West reported.

‘She was a broken-down girl with a beautiful appearance, but emptiness inside,’ Pavlovskaya claimed.

Sudakova has been detained in pretrial custody for two months as she awaits upcoming trial on charges of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, resulting in the death of the victim by negligence – which posits a maximum jail sentence of 15 years.