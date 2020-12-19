Caroline Biden pleads guilty to DUI but avoids jail time. How did Joe Biden’s niece manage to avoid prison given a lengthy rap sheet?

‘Lucky me!’ President elect, Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to DUI on Dec. 3. As part of her sentencing, the 33 year old was mandated to 20 days to six months of ‘confinement,’ Pennsylvania court records reveal.

However, a deal Biden, 33, cut with the Montgomery County district attorney means that she will avoid jail, and instead serve 20 days of rehab followed by five months of probation.

The walk-free plea continues a long Biden family tradition of avoiding jail time. A previous report found at least eight other busts of Bidens resulted in wrist slaps according to the nypost.

‘She will be on probation … Should she then violate or break the law at any time, then she will be on the hook for the rest of the sentence,’ Kate Delano, a DA spokeswoman told The Post.

Biden, daughter of James Biden, was busted in Lower Merion Township, Pa., in August 2019 after slamming her car into a tree. Arresting officer Jeffrey Seamans noted Biden, who was driving without a license, ‘had difficulty focusing on the conversation’ as he questioned her.

Biden’s car contained pill bottles for carisoprodol and lorazepam, both of which are controlled substances. A blood test later confirmed those and other drugs were in her system at the time of the crash.

As her Uncle Joe campaigned for president, the case took more than a year crawling through the Pennsylvania courts. Her arraignment was held on Nov 4 — one day after the presidential election.

A court spokesperson insisted the date was auto-generated and its post-election timing coincidental.

Mike Gottlieb, a Norristown, Pa., attorney with experience in DUI cases, said the ruling was fair for a first offense. ‘It is not an unusual sentence to get credit for the time in the rehab. So truthfully, I don’t think she was treated any differently than any of my clients would have been,’ he told nypost.

While the DUI may have been Caroline Biden’s first offense in Pennsylvania, her New York rap sheet includes dropping more than $110,000 on a stolen credit card and allegedly assaulting an NYPD officer during a 2013 ‘incident’ involving her then roommate.

In a 2017 court hearing, Biden admitted to using an unidentified victim’s credit card at C.O. Bigelow Apothecary in the West Village of Manhattan between April 2015 and June 2016.

In June 2017 she agreed to pay it off, and to do community service.

In the DUI case, Biden was also ordered to pay $1,990 in fines and legal costs and ‘participate in a public or nonprofit community service program for 12 hours.’ Her license was also suspended for a year and she will be compelled to participate in a drug and alcohol awareness program, Delano said.