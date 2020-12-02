Gina Michelle Bisignano aka Coronavirus lockdown Karen goes on homophobic rant during Los Angeles protest. Captured on video as social media responds.

Who doesn’t enjoy being hated by the world? A maskless woman wearing a ‘Trump 2020’ sweater has been dubbed a ‘Karen’ after being captured on video going on a homophobic rant and calling a person a ‘f*****’ during a protest criticizing California coronavirus lockdowns.

It all happened this past Sunday as a group of about 50 protesters gathered outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer to criticize the county’s latest coronavirus restrictions, as neighbors came out to defy them.

‘You’re a f*****. You’re disgusting!’

At the demonstration a woman named Gina Michelle Bisignano, who was wearing a Trump-supporting sweater and seemingly a huge fan of conspicuous plastic surgery, was observed getting into a fiery verbal dispute with one anti-protester, and was soon using offensive homophobic slurs. Press play immediately above:

‘You’re a f*****. You’re disgusting. You’re disgusting. You’re a new world order Satanist. And you guys are all for it,’ the unhinged woman was caught on video saying.

A person behind the camera challenges her saying, ‘Say it again. Say it again.’

‘You’re such a liberal piece of s***.’

‘You’re a f*****. What are you a guy or a girl? And I’m gonna tell you something else. You’re a Nazi and you’re brainwashed by MK Ultra,’ Bisignano vociferously retorts, referencing the top secret CIA program that consisted of experiments on human subjects meant develop drugs and procedures for interrogations.

A man behind her intervenes and says, ‘We’re not here for that. We just want the state to open back up so we can get our lives back.’

‘Yeah that’s all we want. Is there something wrong with not wanting to have a lockdown? Is there something wrong with freedom?’ Bisignano added.

‘You’re such a liberal piece of s***. I bet you had an abortion this morning,’ she says to the person she called a slur.

According to TMZ, Bisignano later took to Facebook to say ‘I was attacked online’ following video of the weekend incident going viral, only to later delete the post.

Bisignano shared a livestream the event on Facebook on Sunday saying: ‘This is not Cuba! What’s crazy is locking us in the house.’

In that clip when another neighbor mocked her she said: ‘No one cares about you, Joe Biden don’t care about you. When they come to take away your freedom, then you’re really going to wish you listened to us.’

Most widely hated on social media

According to her social media profile, ‘Lockdown Karen’ is an outspoken Trump supporter and has posted a series of posts denouncing coronavirus lockdowns in Los Angeles which unsurprisingly has elicited passionate responses.

Responded one commentator, ‘Enjoy the newfound “freedumb” you’ll have when your business fails because of your “freedom march” speech.’

‘You are exactly what is wrong with society today you hateful, entitled, uneducated, waste of space.’

Posted the woman Tuesday night in response to an avalanche of commentators condemning her, ‘I hope you guys understand I am a patriot I care about everyone’s freedom I don’t care about a persons physical body I care about your intention and your soul.’

As of Monday, there have been more than 400,900 COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County, with 5,150 new cases reported Monday. The county has also recorded more than 7,600 deaths with 17 new deaths.

Statewide, California has recorded 1.25 million cases of the contagious virus and recorded more than 19,323 deaths.

The new order bans public and private gatherings with people not in the same household except for faith-based services and protests.

It allows retail stores to be open but with 35 percent capacity and limited outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries and zoos to 50 percent capacity.