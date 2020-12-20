Dallas Major Edwards Webster Parish Louisiana teen shoots Shane Siah after hearing a knock from the back of the house, only to shoot when he saw a black man holding a rifle.

An 18 year old Louisiana teen has been accused of shooting his 19-year-old friend in the back, fatally wounding him according to reports.

Dallas Major Edwards, 18, upon his arrest was charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Shane I. Siah early Friday morning, Webster Parish authorities said.

Edwards of Doyline reportedly admitted shooting Siah of Shreveport circa Friday morning 2 am, firing a shot through a glass door at the back of the home at a ‘black man’ he saw holding an AR rifle. Edwards said he fired as the man turned to run KTBS reports.

Webster Parish deputies responded to the call from Siah’s brother, Romaris Williams, who said that he and Siah had gone to Edwards’ home to retrieve items they believed the 18-year-old had stolen from them. Edwards said he picked up his rifle after he heard a knock at the door.

Deputies found Siah in the back yard at the bottom of steps leading to the back door of the house. He had been shot in the back and died at the scene KTAL reports.

Suspect and victim were close friends

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but it wasn’t clear if it was Edwards’ rifle or the one he claimed Siah was holding.

‘A preliminary investigation revealed Edwards and Siah were close friends and often frequented each other’s residence,’ said Sheriff Jason Parker.

Edwards was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.