Chelsee Dodd New Braunfels, Texas woman shoots kids then self in murder suicide. Teen daughter remains in critical condition. No known motive.
A Texas mother allegedly shot her two children, killing one, before turning the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.
Officers responded to Chelsee Dodd’s home in New Braunfels shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, where they found Dodd, her 10-year-old son, Trace and 16-year-old daughter with gunshot wounds, the New Braunfels Police Department said in a Facebook statement.
Dodd, 43, a local realtor and her son died at the scene. Her teen daughter was unconscious and rushed to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.
Police believe Dodd opened fire on her kids before killing herself. Cops have not revealed a motive for the shootings.
Schools in the area — including Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School, and the New Braunfels Christian Academy — were briefly locked down until officers secured the scene KXAN reports.
Dodd was a real estate agent in the San Antonio area according to her Linkdln profile.
The investigation remains ongoing.