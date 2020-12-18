: About author bio at bottom of article.

Why? Texas realtor mom shoots kids, self in murder suicide

Chelsee Dodd New Braunfels, Texas woman shoots kids then self in murder suicide. Teen daughter remains in critical condition. No known motive.

A Texas mother allegedly shot her two children, killing one, before turning the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

Officers responded to Chelsee Dodd’s home in New Braunfels shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, where they found Dodd, her 10-year-old son, Trace and 16-year-old daughter with gunshot wounds, the New Braunfels Police Department said in a Facebook statement.

Dodd, 43, a local realtor and her son died at the scene. Her teen daughter was unconscious and rushed to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Police believe Dodd opened fire on her kids before killing herself. Cops have not revealed a motive for the shootings.

Schools in the area — including Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School, and the New Braunfels Christian Academy — were briefly locked down until officers secured the scene KXAN reports.

Dodd was a real estate agent in the San Antonio area according to her Linkdln profile.

The investigation remains ongoing.