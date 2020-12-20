: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cheryl Crowell Mashpee Massachusetts woman strangled to dead by her son, Andrew Baily. Son had recently been released from psychiatric hospital.

A 26 year old Massachusetts man has been charged with murder after alleged strangling his 60 year old mother to death at a Cape Cod apartment on Friday according to reports.

Andrew Baily was arrested after the son was observed ‘acting erratically’ following calls to a Mashpee Village residential community shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a disturbance occurring outside an apartment.

A search of the premise led to the discovery of an unresponsive woman, identified as Baily’s mother, Cheryl Crowell.

The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead NBC10 Boston reported.

Baily was charged with murder, strangulation and assault and battery, police and the district attorney said.

Neighbor Luz Ortiz told NBC10 that Crowell had recently brought Baily to Mashpee from a psychiatric hospital in Chicago.

‘The mother was happy,’ she said. ‘She went to housing. She was going to get a two bedroom apartment with him. She was all so happy. And he just snapped.’

Ortiz said Baily also threatened to kill her, prompting her husband to hide behind a van and call police.

‘He came back out rampaging,’ she said. ‘He was probably manic at that point. … And he said, ‘What did I do? What did I do?”

Authorities said Baily will be arraigned next week.