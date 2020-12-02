Ayleen Herrera Colorado 10 year old girl killed in sledding accident after sliding underneath her father’s pickup truck after dad suddenly stops.

A 10-year-old Colorado girl has been killed in a sledding accident as her father was towing the girl and her three siblings behind his pickup truck.

Roberto Jaramillo Herrera was towing his four children on the back of his Ford F-250 truck on a ‘snowpacked, icy roadway’ when his daughter Ayleen Herrera lost control of her sled.

The accident, which happened just on 6 pm, Friday night, saw her sliding underneath the vehicle causing fatal injuries the denverchannel reported.

Police say dad, Roberto Herrera, had stopped the truck after another of the children had fallen off the sled.

Ayleed, who was on a different sled, was unable to stop and slammed into the back of the truck, hitting its undercarriage as she slid underneath the Ford.

The impact was so severe it led to the youngster suffering fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A GoFundMe account was set up by the girl’s grandmother to help raise money for funeral expenses led to just over $11, 595 raised early Wednesday.

‘It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Ayleen. My daughter and son-in-law lost their 10-year-old daughter in a tragic accident on November 27, 2020,’ the grandmother wrote.

The crash remains under investigation, however alcohol and drugs are not thought to have played a part in the accident.

Officials described the road, Park County Road 60, as ‘snow and ice cover’ at the time of the crash.

Not immediately clear is what informed the farmer that sledding behind his pickup truck in winter conditions presented no risk in the first place.

It remained unclear if charges were pending.