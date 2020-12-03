Adan Llanos Lodi California 11 year old boy shoots self dead during Zoom class. Woodbridge Elementary School 6th grade student found by sister who alerted authorities.

An 11-year-old boy shot himself dead at his California home during a 6th grade Zoom class this week, according to reports.

The pre-teen identified as Adan Llanos was attending the virtual class with his microphone and camera turned off when he took his own life just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in Woodbridge, a community in Northern California’s Central Valley, KOVR reported.

His sister, who was attending her own virtual class in another room, found Adan and alerted her neighbor and teacher, who helped call authorities.

Responding deputies found the boy, who attended Woodbridge Elementary School, with a head injury, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Llanos, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, the Sacramento Bee reports.

‘Nicest little boys you’ll ever want to know’

‘The sister come here, banging on the door,’ the neighbor who called for help said to KCRA.

‘That little boy was one the nicest little boys you’ll ever want to know. He was special. Easygoing. He was the type of person who would never hurt anybody. Soft-spoken, with a beautiful smile,’ the neighbor added.

It was unclear how Adan obtained the gun.

‘We are deeply saddened to share that a student from Woodbridge Elementary School passed away today as a result of a gunshot wound,’ Cathy Nichols-Washer, superintendent of the Lodi Unified School District, said in a statement.

‘Counseling and bereavement support services are available to students and staff during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy. We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.’

Not also clear is what led to the 11 year old child seeking to take his own life and what other measures that may have been available to the boy to help remedy instigating factors.

A GoFundMe page set up by Adan’s aunt has been started to help with funeral expenses.