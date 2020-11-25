Why? Yoshuah Dallas St Louis County Missouri man beats girlfriend’s five year old blind & disabled child to death while she was away giving birth.

A 24 year old Missouri man has been accused of beating to death his girlfriend’s five-year-old boy, who was blind and developmentally disabled, while the child’s mother was away giving birth.

Jamarion Delancy was identified as the child set upon by Yoshuah Dallas last week leaving him with deep internal injuries according to St. Louis County investigators.

An autopsy showed that Jamarion died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The mother’s boyfriend has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

According to an online fundraiser started by the St Louis County Police Association over the weekend, Jamarion’s mother, Auniaye, was hospitalized last Tuesday after she went into labor with her third child.

Mother placing trust in boyfriend

Jamarion and his seven-year-old sister, Micaiah, were left in the care of Dallas in the 1700 block of Chiquita Terrace in north St. Louis County.

The following morning, Dallas took the gravely injured boy who showed no obvious trauma or injuries to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Several hours later, the boy was pronounced dead.

‘An investigation revealed Jamarion sustained devastating blunt force trauma, to include a lacerated liver and intestine, a broken rib and bruising to his face and inside his mouth,’ the fundraiser stated. ‘These injuries caused significant internal bleeding and were the cause of Jamarion’s death.’

Matt Crecelius, of the Fraternal Order of Police, told Fox 2 Now that Jamarion’s older sister was at home at the time of the attack and suffered emotional trauma.

According to the police union, Jamarion was blind and had limited mobility, requiring the use of braces on his legs.

‘Jamarion had no way to defend himself against the suspect’s attack,’ the statement read.

Dallas has allegedly admitted to being Jamarion’s caretaker in the hours leading up to his hospitalization.

He is being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on $250,000 cash bond.

The police association’s fundraiser as of Tuesday night had raised $41,495 raised of a $50,000 goal in donations.

‘Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays,’ the organizers of the campaign wrote.

No known motive for the attack was given.