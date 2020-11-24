Thomas Brennan Ferris State University professor put on leave for calling COVID 19 leftist stunt. Science teacher denies being denier while arguing health pandemic is segue way to new world order. Denies claims of being racist, homophobic & anti-semitic.

A Michigan professor has been placed on leave after describing the COVID-19 pandemic as a ‘leftist’ stunt, along with posting messages online that Twitter deemed racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic.

Ferris State University physical science professor Thomas Brennan defended the posts in which he used racist slurs and claimed the health crisis was intended to create ‘a leftist new world order,’ WZZM reported.

‘I just have to speak out, to try to speak my conscience. I can’t be silent and watch this happen,’ Brennan told via WZZM.

In a report by the student newspaper The Torch, in a post titled, ‘Science Professor denies science’ the paper cited tweets in which Brennan claimed the virus was a ‘stunt.’

‘Guess what your covid stunt has failed. You won’t get your leftist new order,’ Brennan posted, The Torch reported.

‘Covid19 is another jewish revolution.’

Brennan’s Twitter account is now hidden from public view, and was reportedly made private after inquiries last week from the student-run newspaper.

But there was more to come.

In other tweets, Brennan referred to the Holocaust as a ‘Zionist eugenics program.’

‘They killed the old and weak Jews, and sent the young and strong ones to Israel. And then they blamed it on everyone else,’ he posted on Twitter.

Brennan also used a racial slur to argue that ‘nobody who wants to vote for Joe Biden imagines anything at this point.’

‘These are zombie n—ers. no reason to consider their ideas,’ the educator wrote on Twitter.

‘never let a good crisis go to waste.’

The student paper also told of Brennan using homophobic slurs along with repeatedly referring to the ‘Jewish mafia.’

In response to claims that some of his tweets referencing a ‘Jewish mafia’ were anti-Semitic, Brennan said he did not believe middle-class Jewish people were involved in what he described as an international conspiracy, ‘only that a small number of their elites are.’

Brennan in a letter posted to his website claimed being the victim of a ‘hit piece’ by the student newspaper which he accused of attempting to smear him as a science denier, racist, and antisemite.

In the post, the science teacher wrote while he did believe COVID-19 exists, while arguing, ‘its severity is being exaggerated by revolutionary leftists in the media and government who ‘never let a good crisis go to waste.’’

‘The end result of this hysteria, if unchecked, will be a mandatory vaccine,’ he wrote.

Brennan also defended his use of the N-word, claiming it was a ‘linguistic atom-bomb that I only used to get people’s attention.’

‘I’m not racist, anti-Semite, homophobic or racist’

‘I believe the ’n-word’ is a mind-control spell designed to make us hate each other,’ he wrote.

In a separate statement, Brennan insisted ‘being unfairly portrayed as a racist and anti-Semite,’ Michigan Live reported.

The college said that it placed Brennan on leave Nov. 19 after it was notified about his ‘racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs’ on Twitter, the outlet reported.

‘Individually and collectively we were shocked and outraged by these tweets,’ President David Eisler said in a released letter.

‘They are extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our University and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.’

Of note, Brennan’s faculty profile on the Ferris State website appears to have been removed from the physical sciences department.

Just on 8940 people in Michigan have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been over 340,000 positive cases around the state.