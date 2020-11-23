: About author bio at bottom of article.

11 year old Renton boy stabbed to death by 22 year old brother. Boy chased down street by his older brother killed after threats were made by the older sibling.

A 22 year old Washington state man has been arrested after fatally stabbing his 11 year old brother.

Renton Police responded to the stabbing around noon on Saturday at a new housing development area near Monroe Ave. NE and NE 8th Place. When officers arrived, they found the eleven year old boy laying on the sidewalk Q13FOX reports.

The suspect, the boy’s 22-year-old brother, was taken into custody. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but died.

Renton Police Detective Robert Onishi said several people in the area called 911, and the boy’s 22-year-old brother and mother were on the scene when police arrived.

A statement from Renton police said that the incident began at a nearby home when the older brother ‘made threats to the younger brother and then chased him down the street for about a block before catching and attacking him.’

Renton Police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a juvenile by his older adult brother. More details will be released later. The older brother is in custody. Monroe Ave NE is shut down between 9th & 8th while detectives process the scene. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/FCC29UihD4 — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) November 21, 2020

Officials say the suspect is in custody and will be booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Homicide.

Police have not released the family’s identity.