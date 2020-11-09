Sierra Towers West Hollywood suicide: Prospective buyer touring luxury apartment building jumps to their death. No known motive. Residence home to many Hollywood stars.

A prospective buyer touring a multi-million dollar apartment in West Hollywood has jumped to their death according to a report.

Page Six reported that an unidentified individual was viewing an apartment at the Sierra Towers, a luxury high-end residential building when they leapt to their death upon the realtor momentarily turning their back.

The individual, accompanied by a realtor, was reportedly viewing an apartment on one of the building’s highest floors last Monday afternoon.

But when the realtor turned around, the individual climbed over a balcony wall and jumped to their death. It’s not clear whether it was a man or woman, or what their age was.

The well to do residence is said to have been home to an array of Hollywood stars, including former famed residents, Sidney Poitier, Lindsay Lohan, Elton John, Sandra Bullock, Britney Spears, Cher and Joan Collins. Hollywood namesakes, including Adam Sandler, Lily Collins and Kelly Osbourne are among current residents.

‘You have to be in full makeup at all times when you get in the elevator’

Sources told Page 6 that at least one of the building’s notable residents witnessed the body on the ground. The incident has reportedly become a source of conversation for neighbors.

The sale was reportedly handled by Hilton & Hyland, which was co-founded by Rick Hilton, the father of ‘reality personalty’, Paris Hilton.

The Los Angeles County Sherrif’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to an incident regarding an individual falling from Sierra Towers.

Management and security personnel for Sierra Towers said they had ‘no information’ and would not discuss details of the incident the dailymail reports.

Sierra Towers, built in 1965 for $12million, has emerged as a top luxury residence known for its gorgeous views and million dollar listings.

‘There is no other residential building in Los Angeles that has housed such a diverse and large group of notables,‘ Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2011.

‘You have to be in full makeup at all times when you get in the elevator – you never know who you are going to run into,’ Nikki Haskell, a talk-show host and resident, said.

Just two months ago, actress Courtney Cox sold her Sierra Towers condo for $2.9million. She bought the residence in 2015 for $2.5million.

Property listings on Hilton & Hyland for Sierra Towers apartments peaked at $6.5million for a two bedroom, one bathroom unit in 2,300 sqft, per their website on Monday.

In that 24th floor listing, residents can find a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, a private terrace overlooking the Los Angeles skyline, a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom.

The lowest current listing with the realtor was $11,950 for a two bedroom, two bathroom unit that is 1,672 sqft.