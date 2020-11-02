Riviera Beach shooting death: Michael Troy Hutto former Salt Life co founder charged w/ shooting death of Lora Grace Duncan – found dead at resort.

A co-founder of a popular Florida clothing brand has been charged with manslaughter and gun possession in the death of an 18-year-old Lake City woman whose body was found at the Hilton Oceanfront resort in South Florida.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, who co-founded Salt Life apparel in Jacksonville Beach with three friends in 2003, was arrested Friday at a hospital in Jacksonville the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Hutto was taken into custody at the hospital after being treated for an unknown emergency, Riviera Beach police told the Palm Beach Post.

Officers responded to the facility following a welfare check on Lora Grace Duncan at the Hilton Oceanfront resort on Singer Island near Palm Beach, where the 18-year-old was found dead Thursday from a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear what relationship, if any, Hutto had with Duncan at the time of her death, police told the Florida Times-Union.

🔸FHP Arrests Murder Suspect from South Florida🔸 Great teamwork with Rivera Beach PD to bring this suspect to justice. Michael Troy Hutto was arrested at Baptist South for the recent murder of a teenager in South Florida. Hutto was delivered to Duval County Pre-Trial by FHP. pic.twitter.com/6UsXpipvFW — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 30, 2020

How did suspect and victim know each other?

Investigators had been looking for the woman since Oct. 26, when her parents asked the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check. She had previously left the county voluntarily, local reports told.

Riviera Beach police Maj. Joshua Lewis did not say how police linked Hutto to the teen.

Hutto’s most recent address is in Wellborn, according to the Times-Union. In 2003, he coined the phrase ‘Salt Life’ that would go on to become the namesake of the beach and aquatic lifestyle brand he co-founded and served as president.

‘Living the salt life’

Hutto and his friends billed themselves as ‘hardcore fishermen’ who were ‘living the salt life’ on open waters, ultimately building the local outfit to a popular brand in ensuing years.

Of note, Hutto had not been involved in the clothing line since 2013, company officials said in a Facebook statement over the weekend.

‘Sadly we have learned one of Salt Life’s co-founders has been charged with a felony,’ the statement read. ‘Salt Life sends their utmost sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.’

Hutto and his partners sold the business for nearly $40 million, according to the Associated Press.

Hutto remained held without bail Monday at the Duval County Jail, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.