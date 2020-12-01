: About author bio at bottom of article.

San Leon Texas mom of two boys shot dead by boyfriend, motive...

Megan Ficklen San Leon Texas woman shot dead by boyfriend, Anthony Castellanos. Motive remains unknown.

A 21 year old Texas mother of two boys was fatally shot over the weekend allegedly at the hands of the woman’s boyfriend according to authorities.

Police responded to calls of a shooting circa 7 a.m. Saturday morning at a home on 7th Street in San Leon, where they found Megan Ficklen still alive.

The woman was able to still able to communicate that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Anthony Castellanos, 21, according to Calveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

Despite being rushed to a local hospital, Ficklen mortally succumbed to her injuries the Calveston Daily News reported.

Castellanos fled the scene of the alleged shooting, which was at his father’s house, according to Sheriff Trochesset.

‘We started looking for him and we found him in Houston,’ the sheriff said.

At 6:50 p.m., Castellanos was arrested at a residence on Sageleaf Lane in Houston.

He was charged with murder and with a parole board warrant, Galveston County Jail online records show.

He is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $400,000 bond, the sheriff says.

Castellanos has not yet entered a plea. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

As police search for answers, Ficklen’s family is mourning her loss.

‘Her kids don’t have a mommy anymore,’ Marissa Anthony wrote in a GoFundMe she set up for funeral expenses and ‘making sure the kids stay okay and have everything they need.’

‘Her family is devastated. & her children’s lives will never be the same. We want the best for putting Megan to rest. Thank you and God bless.’

Calling the young mother’s death ‘devastating,’ Sheriff Trochesset says, ‘To be that age and have your life end, especially if you have children, it’s tragic.’

Not immediately clear is the identity of the father of the surviving two children.