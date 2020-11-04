: About author bio at bottom of article.

Justin Dunn armed Trump supporter arrested at Charlotte polling site after returning to possibly intimidate other voters. Officials banned him from station.

An armed North Carolina man was arrested at a polling site on Tuesday hours after he was banned from the property, a report said.

Justin Dunn, 36, who was legally carrying a firearm, was first accused of loitering at the Mecklenburg, north Charlotte location after casting his ballot there at about 10:40 a.m., police told WBTV.

Officers arrived once they received a call that Dunn, a Trump supporter may have been intimidating other voters, the report said.

Dunn voluntarily left after he was banned from the site by an election worker.

But he returned two hours later, with Dunn placed under arrest and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Former Charlotte City Council candidate

Video showed the ‘intruder’ dressed in camouflage and wearing a Trump hat while sitting on a folding chair out the front of the polling place.

A pistol is filmed resting on the man’s lap as he talked to numerous members of the media and some shocked locals.

The 36-year-old told the Charlotte Observer he had been verbally accosted by Black Lives Matters supporters while leaving the first time, prompting him to return.

Of note the Observer told of Dunn being a former Charlotte City Council candidate.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they are ‘committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites.’