Jenny Lenzini NBC2 reporter killed in North Port motorcycle accident. Waterman Broadcasting group TV journalist killed while sitting on back of motorbike.

A Florida television reporter was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to her workplace.

Jenny Lenzini, 26, of NBC2 and ABC7 of the Waterman Broadcasting group was riding on the back of a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in North Port, Sarasota County, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, NBC2 reports.

The driver, identified as Cody Bunch, 30, died on the scene, with Lenzini passing away at the hospital.

Lenzini joined the outlets over the summer, with her employer, Waterman Broadcasting, stating, ‘her bright smile and passion for storytelling,’ made her an instant standout in the Fort Myers television market.

Lenzini, a native of the Chicago suburbs, began her career as a producer at KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa in August, 2016.

Rising star

She worked her way up to become a Multi-Media Journalist with KTIV before becoming Weekend Anchor KTIV reports.

‘Jenny was a bright light, full of heart, dedication, a rising star in the broadcast industry with an infectious smile. She was authentic, humble and always kind,’ said KTIV Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen.

In July of this year, Lenzini began work as a reporter with NBC2 in Ft. Myers, Florida

The Crystal Lake, Ill.- native was a graduate from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

She is survived by five siblings.

The crash remains an ongoing investigation.