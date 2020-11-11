Jamar Robinson Westlake High School principal & wife, Ann Marie drown while vacationing in Puerto Rico. Fulton County couple were much beloved.

An Atlanta principal drowned while trying to save his wife while the couple were vacationing in Puerto Rico according to reports.

Westlake High School principal Jamar Robinson was swimming with his wife, Ann Marie, in the ocean behind the Condado Hotel in San Juan on Sunday when his wife began to struggle against the current, Telemundo Puerto Rico reported.

While attempting to save his wife, the Fulton County, Georgia couple were both pulled under the water. Others in the area attempted unsuccessfully to rescue the couple, local authorities told the news outlet.

School officials on Wednesday confirmed their deaths in a statement that remembered Robinson as an ‘inspirational leader.’

‘Fulton County Schools is mourning the tragic loss of Westlake High School principal Jamar Robinson and his wife,’ the statement said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

We Took A Big Loss Today, Rest Easy Mr. Robinson. WE LOVE YOU ! 💔 #longlivethebestprinciple #ONEWESTLAKE pic.twitter.com/NwXvgaMn4G — champel (@_champel) November 11, 2020

Inspiring leader remembered

‘Robinson was an inspirational leader who brought joy with his passion for education and his students. We join the community in remembering him and expressing our condolences to his family.’

Westlake football coach Bobby May also mourned the educator in a tribute Tuesday on Twitter.

‘Our hearts are broken for the family of Mr. Robinson and Mrs. Robinson and the entire Westlake community,’ May posted.

‘We will always remember Mr. Robinson as the principal who worked tirelessly, was always upbeat, passionate, never missed a game or event and LOVED his students with a heart that was unmatched.’

According to his biography on the Westlake High website, Robinson was an Atlanta native and graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University and earned advanced degrees from Georgia State and Georgia Southern. He was a noted passionate saxophone player and drum major.