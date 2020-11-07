Muhammad Malik & Dr. Noor Shah newlywed Manhattan couple drown during Turks & Caicos honeymoon four days after getting married.

A newlywed Manhattan couple honeymooning in the Caribbean have drowned four days after marrying in NY’s Long Island.

Corporate attorney, Muhammad Malik, 26, and his bride, Dr. Noor Shah, 29, a surgical resident at NYU Langone Health, drowned on October 28 at a Turks and Caicos Islands resort, after getting caught in strong rip tides.

The pair had been swimming in chest-deep waters near Como Parrot Cay when they were suddenly pulled underwater by a strong riptide.

Witnesses were able to pull the couple from the water, and performed CPR but both died at the scene, according to the groom’s father, Col. R. Maqbool Malik, 70, a well known figure in Long Island’s Pakistani American community.

‘It’s a devastating loss,’ he told Newsday. ‘This is a shock beyond belief. And it’s a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral.

‘They were truly in love with each other,’ Malik said. ‘The kind of chemistry that we saw in those two human beings was amazingly fascinating. They loved each other.’

The drowning was accidental but Malik is critical of the resort for failing to put up warning signs that would have told swimmers about the potentially dangerous swimming conditions.

Malik said he was told of the death by the American Embassy in the Bahamas.

His two other sons, Salman Malik, 41, and Ahmad Malik, 22, went to the Turks and Caicos to identify the bodies.

The couple’s funeral is expected to be held on Sunday in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The U.S. State Department has said it has ‘worked to provide all appropriate consular assistance to the families. Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have no further comment.’

Malik’s Manhattan law firm, Olshan Frome Wolosky issued a statement where they paid tribute to the pair.

‘…shining lights who touched everyone’

‘It is with a great degree of sadness that we inform you of the tragic accidental death of Mohammad Malik and his wife Dr. Noor Shah Malik. They were both shining lights who touched everyone who had the benefit of knowing them. Mohammad was a humble, bright and talented attorney and a truly kind and gentle soul.

‘Mohammad always strove to live life to the fullest and to appreciate the richness of human experience. We deeply mourn this incomprehensible loss of exceptional members of our Olshan family. They will be deeply missed.’

The groom had graduated from Cornell University while Shah, who grew up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was a fourth-year surgical resident at NYU Langone Health.

‘She was an excellent resident and a promising surgeon and she will be deeply missed,’ the hospital said in a statement.