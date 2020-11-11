David Spano Romeo factory worker killed when 25,000 pound mold falls on him at Macomb County, Michigan plant. Incident ruled an accident.

A Michigan factory worker has died after been crushed under 25,000 pounds of manufacturing molding that fell from the plant he was working in, local authorities said.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released a press release on Tuesday that indicated the incident occurred just before 10am at Romeo RIM Inc located on Van Dyke Avenue, Bruce Township following a report of an injured worker at the plant.

Responding deputies found David Spano, 42, dead underneath the equipment.

The 12.5 ton manufacturing mold that fell on Spano had fallen from an interior wall of the moulding suppler plant, the MCSO said in the release.

Spano, who is single according to his Facebook page, was an employee at the Romeo manufacturing plant.

Tragic accident

‘At this time the incident appears to be a tragic accident,’ the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted regarding the incident.

According to Bruce Township Fire Chief David Witgen, Spano is thought to have died instantly.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family,’ Witgen said to the Macomb Daily. ‘The people that run the plant are pretty much a family-based group, very personable. It’s such a tragedy.’

Just earlier in the year, Romeo RIM reported that it had zero safety violations for a full year. It was the second one-year milestone that the plant had reached in less than three years, the company said on its website.

Their website indicates that Romeo RIM makes injection molding and composite solutions for the transportation market, heavy trucks, agriculture, construction and rail cars.