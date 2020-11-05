Danielle Marrano Rockaway Park NY woman beaten to death by boyfriend accusing her of cheating and then pushed out through 6th floor window.

A 37-year-old Queens woman initially thought to have committed suicide, died after her boyfriend — who accused her of cheating — beat her and then pushed her out of her sixth floor-window, according to prosecutors and neighbors.

Danielle Marrano and Shmuel Levine, 34, were arguing inside her apartment on Ocean Promenade in Rockaway Park around 2:30 p.m. October 26 when things turned violent, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Levine allegedly put Marrano in a chokehold, prosecutors said on Monday. Her mangled body was found on the ground several floors below her window, cops said.

She suffered at least four skull fractures that contributed to her death — at least two of which were inconsistent with injuries sustained during a fall, according to prosecutors.

The city medical examiner’s office determined that Marrano’s injuries were caused by ‘unnatural blunt force trauma,’ and the death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

‘This woman’s last moments of life were brutal’

‘This woman’s last moments of life were brutal. The defendant allegedly resorted to vicious, physical violence to resolve a quarrel. The defendant has been charged accordingly and is in custody,’ District Attorney Katz said in a statement.

Levine told authorities that he and Marrano — a dental hygienist — ‘got into an argument about her cheating on me,’ according to a criminal complaint.

‘I told her I couldn’t take it anymore,’ Levine allegedly said according to a report via the nypost. ‘She admitted to cheating on me and so then I said, ‘Can I see your phone?’ She wouldn’t give me the phone and so I forcefully tried to get the phone from her and she fought back.’

‘I put my hands around her because I just wanted to get the phone,’ he admitted, according to the complaint. ‘I was wrestling with her for the phone. I grabbed her to try and get to the phone and she was kicking me. She was on the floor.’

He claimed that the whole ordeal ‘lasted for about a minute.’

‘It was not my intention to put her in a chokehold, it was to get the phone,’ he claimed. ‘I grabbed the back of her hair because I was desperate to get the phone. Yes, there was a physical altercation to get the phone. I choked her with one arm for two to three seconds and she was screaming ‘No.’’

Authorities found hair that appeared to match Marrano’s, as well as a large dent in the wall of the apartment, according to prosecutors.

Who jumps through a screen?’

The window screen was also broken, according to a neighbor who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

‘I saw the screen with the hole in the middle,’ he said. ‘The mesh was attached, and a jagged big hole in the middle. Who jumps through a screen?’

‘I saw the fall,’ the neighbor said. ‘She hit something on the terrace and bounced off and fell down to the ground….She was wearing a halter top and her stomach was going in and out…. and then who comes out of the apartment door but [Levine] on the video.’

‘He walked over, looked down and he bent down and touched the arm,’ he added. ‘Not like he was feeling a pulse — he just put his hand on her and touched the arm. And then he put his hand on her forehead and then he stood up, picked up his phone and pressed three buttons. He dialed 911.’

Marrano was pronounced dead about six hours after the incident at Jamaica Hospital.

Levine initially claimed to investigators that he and Marrano had been arguing all day about cheating — and that she took pills and jumped out of the window, according to police sources.

Offered Marrano’s mother, Karen Marrano, via the nydailynews after the funeral Monday, ‘My daughter was a beautiful bright shining star.’

Added the distraught mother, ‘She loved her family and her friends and her brother very much. She loved to dance and travel.’

A Queens County grand jury indicted Levine on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, along with charging the man with robbery and assault.

The boyfriend who remains in custody, bail refused, is expected to be arraigned next week, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, he could spend 25 years to life behind bars, according to prosecutors.