Daniel Stueck Lincoln Nebraska man charged w/ hate crime after threatening neighbor with chainsaw and yelling racial slurs on account of her being black.

A Nebraska man who chased a neighbor with a chainsaw while yelling racial slurs at her has been arrested after accusing the woman of being responsible for recent thefts on account of her being ‘black’ authorities said.

Daniel R. Stueck, 41, of Lincoln was booked with making terroristic threats Saturday against a 25-year-old black woman who lives in the same apartment complex, KETV reports.

When the woman was entering her apartment Saturday, Stueck confronted her as he started the chainsaw and revved it, waving it in a cutting motion, police said.

‘Get off my property, n—er!’ he allegedly shouted as he walked down the stairs towards her, KETV reports.

The woman said she ran away screaming from Stueck, prompting him to shout, ‘Yeah, you better run,’ along with screaming further racial slurs.

Guilty cause she was black

The woman was able to get away from Stueck and call 911, authorities said.

Police said Stueck accused the woman of stealing from him and claimed she ‘was guilty because she was black.’

Witnesses corroborated the victim’s report 1011now reports.

The incident is being treated ‘enhanced as a hate crime.’

Stueck was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday, according to court records.