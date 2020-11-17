Chris Coiner Arkansas family dog shot dead by James Freeman Investigator w/ Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office after turning up to wrong address looking for sex offender.

An Arkansas family has been left reeling after an investigator turned up at their home and shot dead their son’s pet dog after mistakenly believing they had arrived at a sex offender’s address.

The incident involving James Freeman of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and the Coiner family’s beloved pet dog, Clide unfolded November 9 in the city of Greenbrier.

Video footage posted to Facebook by Chris Coiner shows the aftermath of the shooting as the canine lay dead on the ground.

‘You shot and killed my goddamn dog, you motherf—-r!’ Coiner is heard screaming.

‘Get off my property, motherf—-r!’ Coiner shouts at Freeman. ‘You are a motherf—-r, you piece of motherf—–ing sh-t… shoot my goddamn dog, you p—y.’

WARNING GRAPHIC ⚠️ Police officer in Arkansas shot a family’s dog after going to the wrong address pic.twitter.com/IzujAlybRT — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 15, 2020

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said Freeman was at the property for a sex offender compliance check, but mistakenly went to Coiner’s house instead of a nearby home, FOX 16 News reports.

Freeman had first gone to the address 72 Autumn Hills for the check, but was allegedly told the sex offender lived at the next address – Coiner’s home, the news outlet said.

Coiner claims Freeman then shot his dog in his yard because the animal barked at him.

‘I was livid, I was livid with feelings and he didn’t care one bit,’ Coiner told FOX 16 News.

‘…all he did was shoot the dog because he was barking at him.’

Coiner added, ‘He did not make any attempt to get away from it, he didn’t make any attempt to get back in his vehicle, all he did was shoot the dog because he was barking at him.’

‘My daughter was coming to the door and said somebody was in the driveway,’ Coiner described to KATV. ‘My girlfriend watched it out the window, the dog was not attacking him, the dog was barking, in my yard, on private property.’

‘He’s at work today and my protecting guard dog here will never work again because he killed him yesterday.’

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the shooting, but hasn’t yet placed the investigator on leave.

The distraught dad said Clide was his 3-year-old son’s ‘buddy’ and described the animal as a ‘family member.’