Texas baby girl dies after being shot up with heroin

Brixlee Marie Lee Texas 2 month old baby heroin death: Child’s mother, Destiney Harbour, & her mother & boyfriend arrested after non responsive infant found with injection track marks.

Born into a self defeating cycle of abuse.

A 2-month-old Texas girl who tested positive for heroin after being found with injection marks has died, according to police.

Brixlee Marie Lee, who was found unresponsive Saturday at a home in San Angelo, died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, police said in a Facebook release Thursday.

Responding officers rushed Brixlee to Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, while administering CPR to the ‘unconscious newborn’.

Hospital staff found injection sites on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin, police said.

Ongoing investigation

Brixlee was transported later Saturday to the Fort Worth hospital some 225 miles away, where the infant girl remained on life support until doctors pronounced her dead.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Brixlee’s 21-year-old mother, Destiney Harbour, had given birth to her at the home in late August and never took the newborn to a hospital or to see a doctor, police said. Can you guess why?

Harbour’s 37-year-old mother, Christin Chanelle Bradley, and her 34-year-old boyfriend, Dustin Wayne Smock, had helped care for the infant at the home, authorities said.

Investigators also said they found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant at the residence.

Harbour, Bradley and Smock have been charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child and may face additional counts following Brixlee’s death, according to cops.

Harbour remained held Friday at the Tom Green County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, while Smock’s bond at the same facility is set at $50,000, online records show.

Bradley, the girl’s maternal grandmother, was released Sunday after posting bond CBS DFW reports.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine Brixlee’s cause of death.

‘This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available,’ police said Thursday.