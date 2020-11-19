Adana Dean Discovery Bay ‘Karen’ woman with dog tells neighbors to stop acting like black people following confrontation. Episode caught on video.

Here we go again. A white California woman armed with a taser has been captured on video telling ‘black’ neighbors to ‘stop acting black’ in their ‘white neighborhood’ following a confrontation over their dogs.

‘You guys are acting like black people and you should act like white people,’ the white woman — whom neighbors identified as Adana Dean — said in footage of the altercation, KGO reports.

Jariell Jones, who is black, said Dean initially approached her 13-year-old nephew Monday in their Discovery Bay neighborhood asking to pet the family’s pit bull, Dice, and he obliged, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

But then five minutes later, she showed up on their doorstep and claimed that their dog had attacked her poodle.

Dean is seen on video holding her poodle in one hand and what appears to be a stun gun in the other.

Bay Area: This Black family was harassed by a white neighbor — while also brandishing a taser. “You’re a black person in a white neighborhood and you’re acting like one. Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?” Madness…pic.twitter.com/yb9rn29KYY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

‘Stop acting black!’

‘I don’t want to see that dog outside,’ Dean could be heard telling Jones’ brother, Gerritt Jones.

Gerritt then replies, ‘Well, he’s going to be outside, I have a right to have him outside like every other person.’

In the video, Dean could be heard telling him, ‘You’re a black person in a white neighborhood and you’re acting like one. Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?’

Gerritt demands Dean leave the property, which she eventually did, but not before the ‘racist woman’ threatening legal action against the family, KGO reports.

Dean on Tuesday said she had only approached the family to ask if the pit bull had received its rabies shot.

‘The reason I went to them was because there was a dog in the street with a little boy — a little black boy — so I knew whose it was,’ Dean told the Chronicle.

The woman denied making any racist comments and suggested that the Jones family had doctored the footage.

This white woman falsely accused her Black neighbors of attacking her dog. Then with a TASER in her hand, she told them they were acting like Black people in a white neighborhood and should be acting like a white person. What year are we living in again?! pic.twitter.com/dlpnVfBLlT — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 18, 2020

Karen denies racist episode

‘There’s no racial discrimination here — absolutely none. I am completely aghast at what’s going on here,’ Dean said.

She also insisted that she had not been wielding a stun gun, saying it was a device that uses a bright light to chase away other dogs.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the scene, though they determined there was no criminal behavior.

‘Although Deputies determined that no crime had been committed, a report was taken to document the interaction between the two neighbors, as the original complaint was in reference to a neighbor dispute due to an off-leash dog,’ the agency said.

The Jones family denied the pit bull dog was off its leash and called accusations they altered their video ‘delusional.’

‘She’s obviously lying, and it’s sad to see that she continues to lie, even after she’s been caught,’ Jariell told the Chronicle.

Jariell Jones, who initially shared the videos on her Twitter account, posted this message: ‘I am TIRED of living this way. I am TIRED of passive aggressiveness. I am TIRED of the fake smiles. I am TIRED that I don’t feel safe in a house that I’ve lived in for 10+ years cause of the color of my skin.’

The latest episode of racial discrimination and example of white privilege (aka ‘Karen’) comes in a long series of episodes usually featuring middle aged women behaving with an air of superiority and condescension and hostile exclusion to non white individuals in their community.