53 year old man jumps to his death from Manhattan skyscraper

53-year-old man jumps to his death from 390 Madison Avenue Manhattan skyscraper. Suicide victim’s id not revealed. Skyscraper building houses predominantly JPMorgan banking tenant.

A 53-year-old man has been found dead after jumping from a 32-floor skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan.

Police responding to a 911 call found the man’s body on a 10th floor balcony at 390 Madison Avenue just after 10am Monday morning.

Authorities say the man was dead when they arrived according to the dailymail.

The man’s injuries were consistent with falling from a high position, authorities say.

Police have not yet released the man’s name or age or what led to him presumably jumping to their suicide death.

They were unable to confirm if the man was an office worker.

The skyscraper is home to tenants including JPMorgan. The banking behemoth currently leases 16 of the skyscraper’s 32 floors.

It is not clear how many of the building’s tenants have returned to the office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.