Zachery Ty Bryan Home Improvement star arrested strangling girlfriend, 2 weeks after after separating from wife of 14 years, Carly Matros.

Actor, Zachery Ty Bryan, who played the oldest son on the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, has been arrested after allegedly strangling his girlfriend just weeks after separating from his wife of 14 years.

Bryan, 39, was arrested late on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, after a neighbor called to report a domestic dispute.

According to a police report, Bryan’s girlfriend said the two of them were arguing when he wrapped his hands around her neck and squeezed, TMZ reported.

The girlfriend said that when she tried to call 911, Bryan tried to grab her phone away from her, and that she fled across the street to hide.

Responding cops found Bryan sitting outside his home and the girlfriend at the neighbor’s house.

Revealing photo hours before Hollywood star’s arrest

Bryan was charged with strangulation, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.

On Saturday afternoon, Bryan remained in custody at the Lane County Jail.

The Associated Press reported the alleged victim, 27, declining medical assistance.

The alleged victim in the case is believed to be a new girlfriend, and not Bryan’s estranged wife, who lives in California. It remained unclear when exactly Bryan met his new love interest and how that may have contributed to the unraveling of his 14 year marriage to Carly Matros with whom he shares four children with.

Hours before his arrest in Oregon, Bryan posted a photo of himself with four women in what appears to be a club.

In front of the smiling group sits a bottle of vodka and a bucket full of Red Bulls on ice.

The caption to the photo reads: ‘Good night,’ adding the emoji of a face savoring delicious food.

90’s star struggling to move on?

Bryan was a main cast member of Home Improvement for the series’ eight-season run from 1991 to 1999.

He portrayed Brad Taylor, the eldest son of Tim Taylor (Tim Allen), even though he was one month younger than Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played his younger brother Randy.

His character was known for experimenting with different hair styles, as well as being the child who most frequently got in trouble.

He was lauded in the role, winning the 1999 Young Artist Award for leading young actor.

In later years, Bryan became involved in producing horror films (yes the irony).

In September 2019, Bryan spoke with Fox News (see below) about being a conservative in Hollywood and called out ‘elitist’ actors who tried to blacklist supporters of President Donald Trump. ‘There’s a lot more conservatives in Hollywood than anyone thinks,’ he said. ‘I’ve been in this business 30 years … I get messages all the time saying, ‘Keep up the good fight.”

‘Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents’

Reports told of Bryan and Matros being high school sweethearts and marrying in 2007 — who had separated just weeks ago.

On October 1, just two weeks before his arrest, Bryan took to Instagram to announce that he and Matros intended to separate after 14 years of marriage.

‘Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,’ he wrote in a caption to a photo of the couple together.

‘As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,’ Bryan continued.

‘We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.’

The couple had lived together in Laguna Beach, California, where Matros is a successful real estate agent specializing in high-end residential properties.

The identity of Bryan’s new love interest remained unknown. It remained unclear if the ‘new couple’ were still together this weekend.