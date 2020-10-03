Vicki Savage Sanford Florida woman beaten to death by son, Adam Savage. Suspect found covered in blood after calling relatives to victim’s home. No known motive.

A Florida man has been charged with beating his mother to death after the suspect called relatives to his mother’s Sanford home whereby they found the son covered in blood.

Adam Savage, 37, was charged with second-degree homicide in the death of Vicki Savage, 68 and was being held without bond, according to jail records.

Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Vicki Savage’s home at about 1 a.m. on Thursday after the victim’s brother called 911, ClickOrlando reports.

The brother told detectives Adam Savage had phoned him at about midnight saying there was an unspecified emergency at his mother’s house. The brother and his sons drove to the home, but said Savage tried to keep them from going into his mother’s bedroom. They fought, and Savage’s cousins eventually pinned him to the floor while their father entered the bedroom and found his sister dead with traumatic injuries.

‘They could see that she had suffered some significant trauma and based on that called 911,’ Seminole County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Bob Kealing told News 6.

Son obsessed with Ultimate Fighting Championship

The 68 year old victim is understood to have lived at the Sanford home on her own.

According to court records, the cousins kept Savage pinned to the floor until deputies arrived on scene. The family members told deputies that Savage was ‘covered in blood’ when they arrived and ‘freaking out.’

Detectives who initially tried to speak with Savage said he was violent, dismissive, and uncooperative. While they interviewed him, detectives said the suspect pretended to fall asleep when asked about what happened at his mother’s house and ‘perk up’ when investigators talked about his interest in Ultimate Fighting Championship fights, WESH 2 reports.

‘Detective Anderson could see Adam Savage with his eyes closed occasionally opening them to look at detectives,’ the arrest report says.

Of note, Savage was arrested in Orlando in 2016 on a disorderly conduct charge after threatening to beat up a group of people. He has also been subjected to drug-related arrests.

Savage is scheduled to next appear in court on November 24.

Detectives said the cause of death is pending an autopsy but Vicki Savage suffered serious trauma.

No known motive in the mother’s beating death was immediately known.