Tiana Keen Arizona woman murdered by 14 year old teen son at Marana residence near Tucson. No known motive.

A 14 year old Arizona teen boy has been arrested for killing his mother at a residence northwest of Tucson according to reports.

Tiana Keen, 45, was pronounced dead at a residence in Marana on Sunday according to a release via the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Marana residence around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Keen’s son, who was not publicly identified was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The mother was reportedly found with obvious signs of trauma, but authorities have not publicly revealed a cause of death. Police said Keen and her son were visiting the Marana home from out of town when the slaying occurred. Authorities declined to divulge the reason for the trip to the Marana residence.

Posted Keen’s sister, Jennifer Keen on Facebook, ‘At this time, we are asking that you respect our family’s privacy.’ Adding ‘We will share information when the time is right.’

Another friend, Luis Olivas, wrote on Facebook, ‘Shocked and saddened by the passing of my friend.’ ‘You will be missed very much.’

No known motive for the fatal assault was known.

It is not immediately known whether the unidentified 14-year-old will be tried as an adult.