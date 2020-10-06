Sydney West Berkely student missing: Chapel Hill, North Carolina native remains un-accounted for more than a week as concerns grow.

San Francisco police have appealed to the public in helping find a University of Berkeley student who went went missing and has not had any contact with friends or family since Sept. 30, according to authorities.

Sydney ‘Syd’ West, a 19-year-old native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, had been living in the San Francisco area since late August. Her last known location was in downtown San Francisco, near Chrissy Field, close to the Golden Gate Bridge, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.

She is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 130 pounds. She was likely wearing dark shorts, slip on Vans and had her hair in a ponytail. Officials said she may be carrying a black backpack, reported ABC 11 News.

‘We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators. We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home,’ said Sydney West’s parents through the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on West’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 919-245-2909.