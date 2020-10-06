Stephen Michael Boggs Jr. accused of shooting his parents, Brenda McFatter Boggs and Michael Boggs Sr dead at their North Carolina home. Bodies lay undetected for over 2 months.

A 53 year old man is alleged to have fatally shot his parents at their North Carolina home before fleeing, only to be arrested weeks later in South Carolina.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 71-year-old Brenda McFatter Boggs and 72-year-old Michael Boggs Sr. was discovered Sunday in their Selma, North Carolina home reports WPDE.

The family dog was also found dead.

Authorities say both victims appeared to have been dead for a considerable period of time. Neighbors said the elderly couple had not been seen for at least two months.

Investigators arrested their son, Stephen Michael Boggs Jr., in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after neighbors told authorities Boggs Jr. was frequently seen coming and ground from the house.



Neighbors attempts to make contact with parents went unanswered

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Boggs Jr. was using his parents’ bank account for his own purchases.

‘Investigations into the couple’s finances showed recent activity on the couple’s account in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,’ Capt. Jeff Caldwell said, according to The Daily Record.

Neighbors said Boggs Jr. lived with his parents and would frequently come and go from the home. They added that Boggs Jr. suddenly disappeared for weeks.

‘Neighbors stated they had observed the Boggses’ son, who was reportedly living with the Boggses, coming and going from the house frequently,’ Caldwell said. ‘Neighbors stated the son had not been seen since the middle of last week and they were still not able to make contact with the Boggses.’

Boggs waived his right to a bond hearing on Tuesday, with bond denied according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Horry County Sheriff’s office said Boggs Jr. will be extradited back to North Carolina but unsure as to when.

To date, Boggs Jr. has been charged with two counts of concealing his parents’ deaths. Murder charges are pending, police said.

In 1987, Boggs Jr. was charged with resisting arrest, larceny, assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage.

A motive in to the killings was not immediately understood.