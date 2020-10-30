Simone Barreto Silva Nice terror attack victim Brazilian woman tells 3 kids she loves them before bleeding to death after stumbling to nearby bar after being stabbed.

One of the three victims in the attack at a Nice church in France has been identified as a 44-year-old Brazilian woman who moments before dying of multiple stab wounds told respondents to say she loved her three children.

Simone Barreto Silva was stabbed several times inside the Notre Dame Basilica by 21 year old Tunisian man, Brahim Aoussaoui who also killed a 55-year-old church caretaker and a 60-year-old woman, according to The Guardian.

The severely injured woman staggered out of the church and fled to a bar, where she collapsed and told rescuers, ‘Tell my children I love them’ before succumbing to her wounds, French media reported.

Silva, who was originally from Salvador on Brazil’s Atlantic coast, had lived in Paris for 30 years.

‘The Brazilian government regretfully announces that one of the fatalities was a 44-year-old Brazilian mother of three children, living in France,’ according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, which did not confirm whether she also had French citizenship.

Unanswered questions

‘President Jair Bolsonaro, on behalf of the entire Brazilian nation, presents his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the citizen murdered in Nice, as well as to the other victims, and extends his solidarity to the people and the French Government,’ the statement continued.

The Brazilian government also expressed ‘its firm repudiation of any form of terrorism’ and expressed ‘especially its solidarity with Christians and people of other faiths who suffer persecution and violence because of their beliefs,’ it said.

The woman died after having gone to church Thursday morning to prey.

The slayings have led to questions as to what motivated Brahim who had only arrived to Nice from Paris earlier that morning at 6.30 am before making his way to the Basilica just before 9am.

The man who had been given seven days to leave Italy after arriving there in September, rather than being detained and expelled was instead allowed to leave of his own accord, making it to Paris early October according to Italy’s Ill Messaggero.

How he survived and was afforded passage and who he may have come in contact with upon arriving in France remained unclear.

Following the church attack, the suspect was met by police as he brandished the 12 inch murder weapon.

He was shot by police while shouting ‘Allahu akbar!’ (God is great) as police sought to apprehend him. The man remains in serious condition but was expected to survive.

President Emmanuel Macron called it an ‘Islamist terrorist attack,’ and the government has placed its terror alert at maximum ahead of the Catholic holiday of All Saints Day on Sunday.