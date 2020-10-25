Robert Ketner, 69, beaten to death asking 20 year old man, River Baumann to lower music outside Rocklin Starbucks, California store.

A 20 year old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 69 year old man who was reportedly struck at a California Starbucks outlet after demanding the younger man lower music he was playing.

River Baumann, 20, of Granite Bay was booked with manslaughter following the altercation last Sunday, October 18, outside of the coffee chain store located at 5070 Rocklin Road in Rocklin, California.

At the time of the ‘incident’, Rocklin County Police charged Baumann with battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Following the victim being taken off life support on Wednesday, charges were upgraded to that of voluntary manslaughter.

Authorities identified the victim as 69 year old retiree, Robert ‘Bob’ Ketner of Citrus Heights.

Rocklin Police said Baumann was in a truck at the Starbucks as the great grandfather was seated in the outdoor patio when the pair first got into a verbal argument that quickly escalated.

‘It was like really loud music’

‘The victim was punched and he fell to the ground sustaining an injury to his head and he never regained consciousness,’ Rocklin Detective Zack Lewis told via CBS Sacramento.

According to the victim’s family, Ketner had been trying to tell Baumann to turn his loud music down.

‘He was kind of sitting outside, drinking his latte when the vehicle of some sort came by,’ the unidentified family member told via KTXL. ‘It was like really loud music; people were complaining about it. So, he pointed out, like, which car it was and asked them to turn their music down.’

Police said the argument turned physical. When officers arrived, they found Ketner, 69, unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital but never woke up.

Avid motorcycle rider

Police are still investigating the case and have not yet determined what led to the altercation.

‘Whatever the argument was, no one deserves to lose their life,’ said Rocklin Police Cpl. Zack Lewis. ‘So, it’s a sad thing that we have to experience this.’

Described as ‘an avid motorcycle rider,’ Ketner is said to have ‘loved telling funny stories and hanging around with friends’ and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to his obituary.

The family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund.

On Thursday, the Rocklin Starbucks temporarily closed after learning of Ketner’s death.

River Baumann remains held in custody on $250,000 bail.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the ‘confrontation’ to step forward.