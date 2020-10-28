Nyasy Veronique Payne Spirit Airlines female passenger tasered refusing to wear face mask and escalating tensions following flight to Newark to Peurto Rico.

Here we go again. A Spirit Airlines female passenger has been captured on video being tasered refusing to wear a face mask following a brawl breaking out on a recent flight from Newark to Puerto Rico.

Nyasy Veronique Payne, 24, is alleged to have ‘provoked an incident by acting in what witnesses called an aggressive, hostile, & defiant behavior,’ Puerto Rico police were cited saying on social media.

The mayhem erupted about 7 p.m. Sunday at the Luis Munoz Marin Airport, where the woman allegedly struck 28-year-old Javier Lopez Cruz.

Another passenger, David Begnaud recorded the sh*t show in which the woman, who is wearing a mask around her chin, is seen yelling at a man in a white T-shirt.

‘Stop! Stop! Calm down!’ someone is heard shouting during the free-for-all as the woman tries to attack the man before she is tased.

Caught on Camera: A fight over whether or not to wear a mask onboard a Spirit Airlines plane that had just arrived in Puerto Rico led to a woman – who police say was the aggressor – being tased by police who are considering filing charges.

pic.twitter.com/2iJeNl12Pn — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 27, 2020

Free for all travel cluster f***

Yes kids, this is your new travel arrangement in a COVID world full of recalcitrant characters intent on showing you what a few months pent up at home and in front of the busy TV show can do to one’s mind….

In a series of tweets, Begnaud said he spoke to a passenger named Alfredo, who told him the aggressor had been punched before she went on the offensive.

‘Alfredo says during the flight, a young man was moving about the plane, switching seats and not wearing a mask. Flight attendants, according to Alfredo, instructed the man to stop switching seats & to wear his mask,’ he wrote.

‘The man didn’t stop. When the plane landed police were called,’ Begnaud added.

Reports told of three women who appeared to be traveling with the man also were not wearing masks — and were moving about the cabin while the seatbelt sign was on.

Apparently, the violence began upon landing when three male passengers began yelling racist and homophobic slurs at the three black women, including Payne, who retaliated, according to Alfredo.

Although she may have acted in self-defense initially, she reportedly continued attacking passengers, according to reports.

Following her arrest, bail was set at $150,000, according to onemileatatime.com.