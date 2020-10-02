Natalie Broussard Louisiana mother arrested in hot car death of 2 year old son Ryatt Hensley who died of heatstroke. Boy was left unattended in vehicle.

A Louisiana mother has been arrested after been accused of causing her toddler son to die of heatstroke after she left him inside a car on Sunday.

Natalie Broussard, 27, is facing a negligent homicide charge in connection to the death of her two year old son, Ryatt Hensley, authorities told KLFY.

The infant child was found inside the car about 1:50 p.m. in Lafayette Parish, the report said. It remained unclear how long the toddler had been in the car and how the boy came to be left in the vehicle.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office ruled the boy died of heatstroke.

Broussard was held without bond at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following her arrest on Monday.

23rd child to die hot car death in 2020

Ryatt is the 23rd child to die in a hot car in America this year. In 2019, 52 children died of vehicular heatstroke.

On average, 26 percent of U.S. hot car deaths are the result of children getting into vehicles on their own and not being able to get out, KidsandCars.org reported.