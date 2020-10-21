Texas man shoots ex girlfriend dead as she drove with new boyfriend

Mann Austin Hayes shoots & kills Julie De La Garza ex girlfriend dead while driving with new boyfriend in Cyprus, Texas. Manhunt underway.

A Texas man is on the run after allegedly shooting dead his ex-girlfriend while she was driving with her new boyfriend, authorities said.

Mann Austin Hayes, 21, is accused of following Julie De La Garza as she rode in a truck in Cypress on Sunday afternoon — and shooting her in the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The 20-year-old woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by her boyfriend. She was air-lifted to a different medical facility and declared dead on Monday.

‘I just want justice for Julie and I just want [Hayes] to come forward,’ De La Garza’s sister told Click2Houston.

Adding, ‘I just want him to come forward so the investigation can continue and my sister can rest in peace.’

Prior arrest for aggravated assault

Hayes’ vehicle, a white Toyota, was found abandoned in a car park not far from the scene of the shooting.

He faces a charge of murder.

Of note, court records show Hayes was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault in November of last year. The court deferred adjudication and granted him three years of community supervision, according to the documents.

A GoFundMe set up by De La Garza’s family to cover funeral expenses described the young woman, who lost her mother at the age of 18, as ‘strong and [with a] positive outlook on life.’

‘Our sister has left a huge loss in the lives of all whom she knew, she will be missed dearly,’ the page reads. ‘Our family is in need of many prayers for strength, peace and grace to move forward and any financial assistance which can help cover the cost of this great loss.’

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).