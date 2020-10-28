New Hampshire woman poses as prosecutor, drops charges against self – busted

Lisa Landon Littleton New Hampshire woman poses as prosecutor, drops charges against self only to be found out when a forensic examiner noticed something astray.

A clever idea that turned out not to be too clever after all …

A New Hampshire woman has been busted after allegedly posing as a prosecutor and falsifying records in a bid to quash drug and stalking charges filed against her.

Lisa Landon, 33, of Littleton, used the state’s electronic system to drop the charges and submitted fake documents in three separate criminal cases last year, according to a review by the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Landon’s plan to avoid jail went astray when a forensic examiner, who was supposed to perform a competency evaluation on her, noticed the charges were dropped.

The examiner later contacted Hillsborough County prosecutors to confirm if the evaluation was still necessary, the indictment says.

But there’s more.

Landon is also accused of falsifying a judge’s decision to waive a filing fee in a lawsuit she filed against the county and faked an order in a child custody case involving her child and a family member.

She faces one charge of false personation and six counts of falsifying physical evidence. The woman’s criminal past includes possession of methamphetamine and stalking charges along with burglary and theft.