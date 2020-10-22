Kevin Grant Connecticut man and his wife Kaitlin Elizabeth Baptiste arrested after stepfather forced stepson drink hot sauce, sleep in closet – while mother did nothing.

A Connecticut man has been accused of forcing his stepchild to sleep in a locked closet, kneel on tacks and drink hot sauce until he vomited.

A police report released Wednesday alleged 31-year-old Kevin Grant of abusing the victim for several months while the boy’s mother did nothing to stop it.

Police said the investigation began on Oct. 1 after they received a report of child abuse at the couple’s home in Naugatuck, just north of New Haven. Grant and his wife were taken into custody on Friday and made their first court appearance Monday.

Grant was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, intentional cruelty, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

His co-defendant, 29-year-old Kaitlin Baptiste, was charged with risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit intentional cruelty and conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct.

Both Grant and Baptiste were released after posting $25,000 and $10,000 bonds, respectively and are expected to return to court on Nov. 10 according to court records cited by the Hartford Courant.

The child’s age and condition were not immediately known.

Not immediately understood is why the stepfather meted out the degree of punishment that he did and why the mother declined to intervene.