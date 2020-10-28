: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jerrail and Porscha Mickens Buford Georgia couple charged in death of malnourished & dehydrated death of 5 year old daughter, Kylie Mickens.

A Georgia couple have been charged with death of their severely malnourished 5-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Jerrail Maurice Mickens, 31, and Porscha Danielle Mickens, 29, were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 27 at their home in Buford, and both are charged with felony murder and first-degree child cruelty according to Hall County sheriff officials Facebook post.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Derreck Booth said deputies received reports on June 7 from Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials regarding Kylie Mickens’ ’emaciated’ condition following Kylie’s parents bringing her to the hospital.

The infant was found weighing only 7 pounds. A typical five year old child’s weight is at just on 40 pounds.

Because of her low weight and condition, the girl was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Booth said.

Kylie died the next day, and the Division of Family and Children Services worked the case with investigators, who conducted interviews and a search at the Mickens home.

An autopsy completed earlier this month found the girl succumbed to dehydration and malnutrition due to medical neglect. A coroner ruled her manner of death to be a homicide, sheriff officials said.

Deputies had launched a four-month investigation once they were notified of the girl’s death by hospital officials, including a search of the couple’s home, authorities said.

Jerrail and Porscha Mickens were booked into the Hall County Jail, where they remained with no bond Tuesday WMAZ reported.

Not immediately clear is what led to the parents so wantonly neglecting their own five year old child.