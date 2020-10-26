James Blight Florida man steals bulldozer and destroys Haines City Biden signs in predominantly black neighborhood.

It appears election season has arrived in full drive in Florida– case in point, the arrest of a Haines City man who was observed stealing a bulldozer and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic ticket, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, over the weekend.

Reports told of the un-repentant local hero man taking off with the bulldozer and repeatedly running over and destroying Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood.

Upon his arrest, James Blight, alas , was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess who lives in the predominantly black central Florida neighborhood, called the ‘incident’ a hate crime.

‘This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,’ Burgess told Bay News 9.

“What does the President have to say about this?” Haines City resident upset about destroyed property after @realDonaldTrump supporter tore down his fence to take @JoeBiden sign from his yard. Full story on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/6agYf6E6OZ — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) October 26, 2020

‘Why bring that to our neighborhood,’ asked Burgess. ‘This is a predominantly Black neighborhood and you’re coming over here with that? That’s not right.’

Video taken by the news outlet showed the aftermath of the attack, which saw an array of damaged fences. Indeed.

‘To come into our community and destroy property – it speaks to the dog whistles that Donald Trump has been putting out his whole campaign,’ Burgess added.

‘Stand back and stand by and we have guys in bulldozers doing this. What does the president have to say about that?’

Burgess said he plans to press for the freedom to vote for his chosen candidate without being intimidated.

Another neighbor told of concerns of his home was going to be bulldozed.

‘I thought somebody was coming to bulldoze down the house but I knew that couldn’t be right,’ Cornelius Marion told News 9. ‘So, I called the police.’

Florida man brings bulldozer onto family property to rip up @JoeBiden sign. Family responds by planting 20 more signs. See full story on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/OLHZjlwdFP — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) October 25, 2020

A difference of political opinion?

After Blight tore off a fence, Marion got in his car to follow him.

Blight was also accused of bulldozing down a city speed limit sign, among other signs. Bingo!

‘He stopped traffic and cussed everybody out,’ Marion said. ‘There were four signs on H Street, he took the front loader and dug them up.’

The incident led to one neighbor since responding by placing an abundance of signs on the lawn.

Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk to remember what happened. Do you suppose?

‘It’s absurd that a grown man could think he had the right to destroy someone else’s property based on a difference in political opinion,’ Police Chief Jim Elensky said in a statement.

‘The fact that he was driving this heavy equipment, that he did not know how to operate, down busy roads could have been disastrous. We’re thankful that no one was hurt in this matter.’

It was not immediately clear whether Florida’s ‘local hero’ had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.