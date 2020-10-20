Douglas Kuhn Maryland Biden supporter shoots at Neal Houk Kingsville, Maryland man and his son, Bradley Lang as they drove by his home in truck w/ Trump logo.

A divided America. A Maryland man with Biden campaign signs on his yard has been charged with firing a shotgun at two men who honked as they drove past his house in a pickup displaying a large Trump campaign sign.

Douglas Kuhn, 50, was arrested after shooting at Trump supporters Neal Houk and his son Bradley Lang in Kingsville, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore County police said Kuhn was booked on multiple counts of assault. No one was hurt.

Kuhn appeared before a judge Monday and was denied bail, according to Fox 45 Baltimore.

Neal Houk told WJZ-TV that he and his son were the ones in the pickup who honked at Kuhn when they saw him outside putting up a Black Lives Matter sign.

‘We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home.’

‘He reached down,’ Houk told WJZ. ‘He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at us. And we were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast.’

Adding, ‘We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home.’

Kuhn countered that he had previous Biden and Black Lives Matters yard signs vandalized in the past.

Lang, a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee and Chief of Staff for the Maryland Federation of College Republicans, said his and his father’s honking at Kuhn was friendly.

He told WBAL: ‘It’s Kingsville, it’s a friendly area. Everyone honks at each other. We think we were hoping there could be some civility between people who support different candidates.

‘He picked up a shotgun from near his feet and ran towards us aiming it and we got 100, 200 feet down the road, he began to fire.

‘We were scared, although we were happy that he missed, the truck was missed and we were alright.’

Free speech at what cost?

Adding, ‘We are very thankful that both Brad and his father are unharmed, and the shooter is in custody,’ the group said.

After a bail review hearing Monday, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Kuhn will remain in jail without bail until private home detention is arranged.

Once released, the suspect can have no contact with the victim.

At the hearing, Baltimore County District Court Judge Philip Tirabassi said: ‘How did it get to the point where he pulls out a shotgun? What has the world come to?

‘This is beyond belief. Free speech. Why resort to weaponry. This could have been horrible.’