Deana Algarin Schenectady NY woman arrested using six children to steal Donald Trump campaign signs off lawns.

Must be election season? A woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly using six kids to steal Donald Trump campaign lawn signs from numerous sites in upstate New York according to reports.

Deana Algarin, 45, was found with with the ‘removed’ signs in her car by the New York State police on Highway 103 in Montgomery County, Fox News reported, citing the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen signs were from locations in Montgomery and Schenectady counties according to the sheriff’s office.

Algarin was charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and marijuana possession, police said.

The woman was also booked with two citations for seatbelt violations involving children less than 15 years old CBS6albany reports.

It remained unclear if Algarin was related to any of the children or how she came to ‘use’ them to facilitate the removal of signs presumably contrary to her own political convictions.

Algarin must appear in court in the towns of Amsterdam, Glen, and Glenville at later dates.