Jerry Saffo Euclid, Ohio man shot dead at Cleveland Family Dollar by impatient shopper angry he had held up line. Un-identified suspect remains at large.

A 32 year old man has been shot dead by an ‘impatient’ shopper at an Ohio Family Dollar store after holding up the line.

Jerry Saffo, 32, of Euclid, was pronounced dead by responding cops Friday, October 16, just on 6pm at the shop in Cleveland, where he went shopping with his girlfriend and children, police said.

Saffo got involved in an argument with a cashier over ‘payment arrangements’ when he was checking out, prompting a security guard to intervene and escort him outside, police said in a statement according to cleveland19.com.

The pair were discussing the issue when another man who was ‘angry with [Saffo] for making him wait’ longer in the line came outside and confronted them in a parking lot, police said.

The security guard then went back inside as Saffo and the second man starting arguing, leading Saffo to punch him, police said.

Suspect remains at large

The suspect — described by investigators only as an ‘unknown male’ — then pulled out a gun and shot Saffo before fleeing on foot, police said.

Saffo ran to the back of the building after being shot and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

To date no suspects have been identified. It remained unclear if the shooter was white or black.

Saffo according to his Facebook page had been engaged since 2017.

‘Gone too soon,’ read a post on Instagram showing Saffo inside a car. ‘Keep family and friends in your prayers.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

Welcome to a wild downtrodden America…