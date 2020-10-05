Claudia Conway COVID positive: Kellyanne Conway daughter announces on TikTok that she too has contracted coronavirus announcement.

And it continues. Claudia Conway, the 15 year old teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s former White House advisor posted on Sunday that she too has contracted coronavirus.

Posted the 15 year old on TikTok: ‘Hey guys currently dying of covid!’

Indeed! Prior to that, Claudia Conway posted several TikTok videos about her mom ‘coughing all around the house.’

‘Update my mom has covid,” Claudia Conway wrote on one post. “im furious. Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f—— president piece of s—. protect yourself and those around you,’ she captioned another post.

The weekend announcement follows the social media wannabe star’s own mother announcing her own coronavirus diagnosis on Friday minutes after her daughter broke the news. The elder Conway was at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett with several attendees who later tested positive for the deadly bug.

Claudia Conway has Covid. Likely her mom (Kellyanne Conway) gave it to her after being at the White House. Did you know there are more Covid cases in the White House than all of NZ?https://t.co/KVQ2G5vg6j — PapaPig (@Papa_Pig) October 4, 2020

Latest casualty from growing throng of Republican insiders catching virus

There were roughly 150 high-profile guests in attendance at the event, many without masks.

Kellyanne Conway also attended Tuesday night’s presidential debate where she watched her former boss, Donald Trump size up against Democratic Presidential contender, Joe Biden.

It was only day’s later that Donald Trump announced he too contracted COVID. It is thought he may have caught the deathly virus after media aide, Hope Hicks constantly traveling with the Republican president, who has consistently sought to defray the extent and virility of the deadly virus – as now an ever growing throng of Republican insiders (see list below) come down with the potentially deadly virus.

As of Sunday the pandemic had affected over 7.6m Americans, while killing 214, 610 individuals.